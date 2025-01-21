Luciano Ganci inaugura la stagione del Teatro Regio di Parma

Just three months after the Verdi Festival, where he starred as one of the leading protagonists, Luciano Ganci returns to the Teatro Regio di Parma, once again with Verdi. This time, he will perform the role of King Carlo in the new production of Giovanna d’Arco directed by Emma Dante and conducted by Michele Gamba which opens the theatre’s opera new season. The premiere is on 24th January, with additional performances on 26th, 30th January and 1st February. Between rehearsals, Ganci gave an extensive statement to the international press: “Giovanna d’Arco reveals the pathos that dominated Maestro Verdi at that time, combining within the work dramatic atmosphere and the Risorgimento ideals of freedom and homeland. Verdi endows the three main characters of the opera, Giovanna, Carlo e Giacomo, with these sentiments in three different nuances. Almost 180 years after the opera’s premiere at La Scala, I am once again at the magical Teatro Regio, Parma, following the marvellous 2024 Festival Verdi, in a role that I have already performed, in 2016 during the same festival at the Teatro Farnese, in Peter Greenaway’s award-winning production. This opera revolves around the historical events that took place in the Hundred Years’ War but, above all, highlights the great strength of Giovanna, Maid of Orleans, who takes the king, Carlo, by the hand and conducts him to fight once more against the English, up until her extreme heroic sacrifice. Carlo VII is a complex character, divided between his role as sovereign and his love for Giovanna. He clearly symbolises temporal power, in contrast with all that is spiritual and mystical. From a musical perspective, I see the role of Carlo VII as one of great emotional intensity. Verdi gives him noble, passionate melodies, which highlight both his regality and his sincere, tormented love for Giovanna, torment expressed in music in an absolutely sublime manner, just like his sudden interior struggles which are a reflection of his beloved Giovanna’s controversial gestures. The music gives me the chance to play with vocal and theatrical versatility, moving between moments of lyricism and scenes of great intensity and pathos. Carlo VII fully reflects the message of this opera: the tension between the human and the divine, between passion, duty and sacrifice. The opera is a masterpiece which, despite being less well-known than other Verdi operas, deserves attention for its emotional power and its innovative combination of romanticism and patriotic spirit. Viva Verdi!”