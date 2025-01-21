Luciano Ganci inaugura la stagione del Teatro Regio di Parma

|
| A soli tre mesi dall’ultimo Festival Verdi che lo ha visto tra i protagonisti indiscussi, Luciano Ganci torna al Teatro Regio di Parma, ancora una volta con Verdi, questa volta nel ruolo di Re Carlo in Giovanna d’Arco, nuova produzione firmata da Emma Dante e diretta da Michele Gamba che inaugura la nuova stagione lirica del teatro. La prima è il 24 gennaio, con successive repliche il 26, 30 gennaio e 1 febbraio.
Tra una prova e l’altra, Ganci ha rilasciato un’ampia dichiarazione alla stampa:
|«In Giovanna d’Arco emerge chiaramente il pathos che in quegli anni dominava il Maestro Verdi, e che in esso racchiudeva sia l’afflato drammatico che gli ideali risorgimentali di libertà e patria. Questi sentimenti il Maestro li dona in tre diverse “colorazioni” ai tre personaggi principali dell’opera: Giovanna, Carlo e Giacomo.
|A quasi 180 anni dalla prima che avvenne alla Scala, torno nel magico Teatro Regio di Parma dopo il bellissimo Festival Verdi 2024, con il ruolo che già mi vide protagonista nel 2016 nel medesimo festival, al Teatro Farnese, con la premiata regia di Peter Greenaway.
|Quest’opera ruota attorno alle vicende storiche della guerra dei cent’anni ma sottolinea soprattutto la grande forza di Giovanna, la Pulzella d’Orleans, che prende per mano il Re Carlo e lo porta a combattere nuovamente contro gli inglesi fino all’estremo eroico sacrificio.
|Carlo VII è un personaggio complesso, diviso tra il suo ruolo di sovrano e il suo amore per Giovanna. Simboleggia chiaramente il potere temporale, in contrasto con la spiritualità ed il mistico.
|Dal punto di vista musicale trovo quello di Carlo VII un ruolo di grande intensità emotiva. Il Maestro gli assegna melodie nobili e appassionate, che evidenziano sia la sua regalità sia il suo amore sincero e tormentato per Giovanna, un tormento reso musica in maniera davvero sublime così come i repentini stravolgimenti interiori come “reazione specchio” agli atteggiamenti controversi dell’amata Giovanna. La scrittura mi offre l’opportunità di giocare sulla versatilità vocale e drammaturgica passando da momenti di lirismo a scene di grande intensità e pathos.
|In Carlo VII si riflette appieno il messaggio che questa opera vuole dare: la tensione tra umano e divino, tra passione, dovere e sacrificio.
|L’opera è un capolavoro che, pur meno conosciuto rispetto ad altre opere verdiane, merita attenzione per la sua potenza emotiva e l’innovativa combinazione tra romanticismo e spirito patriottico. Viva Verdi!»
| Just three months after the Verdi Festival, where he starred as one of the leading protagonists, Luciano Ganci returns to the Teatro Regio di Parma, once again with Verdi. This time, he will perform the role of King Carlo in the new production of Giovanna d’Arco directed by Emma Dante and conducted by Michele Gamba which opens the theatre’s opera new season. The premiere is on 24th January, with additional performances on 26th, 30th January and 1st February.
|Between rehearsals, Ganci gave an extensive statement to the international press:
|“Giovanna d’Arco reveals the pathos that dominated Maestro Verdi at that time, combining within the work dramatic atmosphere and the Risorgimento ideals of freedom and homeland. Verdi endows the three main characters of the opera, Giovanna, Carlo e Giacomo, with these sentiments in three different nuances. Almost 180 years after the opera’s premiere at La Scala, I am once again at the magical Teatro Regio, Parma, following the marvellous 2024 Festival Verdi, in a role that I have already performed, in 2016 during the same festival at the Teatro Farnese, in Peter Greenaway’s award-winning production. This opera revolves around the historical events that took place in the Hundred Years’ War but, above all, highlights the great strength of Giovanna, Maid of Orleans, who takes the king, Carlo, by the hand and conducts him to fight once more against the English, up until her extreme heroic sacrifice. Carlo VII is a complex character, divided between his role as sovereign and his love for Giovanna. He clearly symbolises temporal power, in contrast with all that is spiritual and mystical. From a musical perspective, I see the role of Carlo VII as one of great emotional intensity. Verdi gives him noble, passionate melodies, which highlight both his regality and his sincere, tormented love for Giovanna, torment expressed in music in an absolutely sublime manner, just like his sudden interior struggles which are a reflection of his beloved Giovanna’s controversial gestures. The music gives me the chance to play with vocal and theatrical versatility, moving between moments of lyricism and scenes of great intensity and pathos. Carlo VII fully reflects the message of this opera: the tension between the human and the divine, between passion, duty and sacrifice. The opera is a masterpiece which, despite being less well-known than other Verdi operas, deserves attention for its emotional power and its innovative combination of romanticism and patriotic spirit. Viva Verdi!”