We are excited to reach out regarding an extraordinary opportunity to collaborate on the final tour of Faith No More.

“Obliteration – Farwell World Tour” promises to be an emotional, powerful, and dynamic series of performances, bringing both classic hits and fan-favorite deep cuts to life one more time.

After years of pushing boundaries, defying genres, and captivating audiences, Faith No More will embark on one last unforgettable tour.

The band is planning an extensive setlist, bringing the very best of their catalog to the stage, and creating an immersive journey for audiences.

We anticipate strong demand for this tour and believe it will be a unique draw for music fans who have followed Faith No More throughout their career.

We are currently booking select venues and dates, ensuring that each show is both memorable and meaningful.

Please let us know if you are interested in discussing potential dates, venue options, and partnership details.

We are more than happy to provide further information on the proposed tour schedule, production requirements, and any specifics needed to bring this iconic farewell tour to life.

The tour, produced by WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR ENTERTAINMENT will kick off on July 15th, 2025 and conclude on May 15th, 2026.

For full info and avails please contact Russell Warby