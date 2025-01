Annalisa Stroppa canta come Romeo in I Capuleti e i Montecchi

Annalisa Stroppa‘s new season begins with I Capuleti e i Montecchi, the same production directed by Andrea De Rosa and conducted by Sebastiano Rolli that successfully opened OperaLombardia’s season at the Teatro Grande in Brescia last September. The show will now be presented at the other theatres in the circuit with the following schedule: 17, 19 January – Teatro Sociale di Como

24, 26 January – Teatro Municipale Valli*

31 January, 2 February – Teatro Ponchielli di Cremona

7, 9 February – Teatro Fraschini *The performance on 26 January at 3:30 p.m. will be streamed live on Opera Streaming. “To begin 2025, I have the privilege of once again taking on the role of Romeo in Bellini’s opera I Capuleti e i Montecchi, in a series of performances in Como, Reggio Emilia, Cremona and Pavia — says Stroppa. Romeo’s two great arias have always been a part of my concert repertoire, but it was only in 2016 that I sang in the full opera during the summer season at the Castello Carrarese in Padua. This opportunity, which allowed me to introduce ‘my’ Romeo to the audience, was provided by the Teatro Grande, Brescia (my home city!), where I inaugurated the current season last September. It was an important production, acclaimed by audience and critics alike, and valuable for me because I was able to immerse myself vocally and theatrically in the last Italian Belcanto breeches role for mezzosoprano, justly taken as an example to bestow upon Bellini the title “prince of melody”, as amply displayed in this work. What opulence in the singing, in the peaks of lyricism that converge like celestial bodies around a planet, a wonderful sensation that explodes in the farewell aria to Giulietta that Romeo sings in the finale! To achieve that moment of celestial beauty, Bellini gives his two main characters some of the most heartfelt, noble pages of all his operas. In terms of age, he was close to them too: (a youthful composer and such youthful protagonists in this tale of love, death and power, which has been enchanting generations of readers and opera enthusiasts since Shakespeare’s days). I am delighted to have this inestimable opportunity to dig ever more deeply into this role and this masterpiece”