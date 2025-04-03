BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – TRACKS II: THE LOST ALBUMS

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Il 27 giugno esce l’imperdibile

“TRACKS II: THE LOST ALBUMS”

con 7 album mai pubblicati prima!

“LA Garage Sessions ’83”

“Streets of Philadelphia Sessions”

“Faithless”

“Somewhere North of Nashville”

“Inyo”

“Twilight Hours”

“Perfect World”

83 brani composti tra il 1983 e il 2018 che abbracciano la carriera del Boss mostrandone lati inediti

Il box sarà disponibile in versione 7 CD e versione 9 LP

Pre-order

https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/TheLostAlbumsPR

Uscirà anche la versione

“LOST AND FOUND: SELECTIONS FROM THE LOST ALBUMS”

con 20 brani (2 LP O 1 CD)

Oggi pubblicato il primo brano “Rain In The River” tratto dall’album perduto “Perfect World“

https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/RITRPR

Il Boss racconta “The Lost Albums” qui:

https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/TLATrailerPR

«Ho suonato questa musica per me stesso e per alcuni amici intimi per anni»

Sette album inediti di BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN saranno pubblicati per la prima volta questa estate nel tanto atteso e lungamente vociferato “TRACKS II: THE LOST ALBUMS”, in uscita il 27 giugno per Sony Music (pre order: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/TheLostAlbumsPR). Un preziosissimo cofanetto che racchiude 83 brani colmando capitoli significativi nella ricca carriera di Springsteen e offrendo una preziosa panoramica sulla sua vita e sul suo percorso artistico.

«I “Lost Albums” erano dischi completi, alcuni addirittura già mixati ma mai pubblicati – ha spiegato Springsteen – Ho suonato questa musica per me stesso e per alcuni amici intimi per anni. Sono felice che ora possiate finalmente ascoltarla. Spero che vi piaccia».

Dalla cruda esplorazione sonora di “LA Garage Sessions ’83” — che funge da anello di congiunzione tra “Nebraska” e “Born in the U.S.A.” — ai suoni di drum loop e sintetizzatori di “Streets of Philadelphia Sessions“, “The Lost Albums” offre uno sguardo inedito su 35 anni prolifici (1983-2018) di scrittura e registrazioni casalinghe di Springsteen.

«La possibilità di registrare in casa ogni volta che volevo mi ha permesso di esplorare una vasta gamma di direzioni musicali diverse» ha raccontato Springsteen.

All’interno del cofanetto, questa sperimentazione sonora si manifesta in diversi modi: nel lavoro per la colonna sonora di un film mai realizzato con “Faithless“, nei brani country con pedal steel di “Somewhere North of Nashville“, nei racconti ricchi di dettagli ambientati al confine con il Messico in “Inyo“, e nelle atmosfere noir-orchestrali di metà secolo con “Twilight Hours“.

Insieme all’annuncio de “The Lost Albums“, è stato presentato anche un primo brano tratto dalla raccolta, “Rain In The River“, che proviene dall’album perduto “Perfect World“, caratterizzato dall’inconfondibile energia da stadio tipica della E Street Band: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/RITRPR

“The Lost Albums” sarà disponibile in edizione limitata in formato 9 LP, 7 CD e digitale, con packaging distintivo per ciascun album inedito e un libro rilegato in tessuto di 100 pagine che include foto d’archivio rare, note dettagliate su ogni album scritte dal saggista Erik Flannigan e una presentazione personale del progetto firmata da Springsteen stesso.

Uscirà il 27 giugno anche il set “Lost And Found: Selections from The Lost Albums“, con 20 brani selezionati dalla raccolta, in formato 2 LP o 1 CD.

“The Lost Albums” è stato realizzato da Springsteen con il produttore Ron Aniello, l’ingegnere del suono Rob Lebret e il produttore supervisore Jon Landau presso i Thrill Hill Recording Studios nel New Jersey.

“Tracks II: The Lost Albums”

LA Garage Sessions ’83

Follow That Dream Don’t Back Down On Our Love Little Girl Like You Johnny Bye Bye Sugarland Seven Tears Fugitive’s Dream Black Mountain Ballad Jim Deer County Fair My Hometown One Love Don’t Back Down Richfield Whistle The Klansman Unsatisfied Heart Shut Out The Light Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

Blind Spot Maybe I Don’t Know You Something In The Well Waiting On The End Of The World The Little Things We Fell Down One Beautiful Morning Between Heaven and Earth Secret Garden The Farewell Party

Faithless

The Desert (Instrumental) Where You Goin’, Where You From Faithless All God’s Children A Prayer By The River (Instrumental) God Sent You Goin’ To California The Western Sea (Instrumental) My Master’s Hand Let Me Ride My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

Repo Man Tiger Rose Poor Side of Town Delivery Man Under A Big Sky Detail Man Silver Mountain Janey Don’t You Lose Heart You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone Stand On It Blue Highway Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

Inyo Indian Town Adelita The Aztec Dance The Lost Charro Our Lady of Monroe El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona) One False Move Ciudad Juarez When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

Sunday Love Late in the Evening Two of Us Lonely Town September Kisses Twilight Hours I’ll Stand By You High Sierra Sunliner Another You Dinner at Eight Follow The Sun

Perfect World