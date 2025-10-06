6 October - 1 November - New York
| Riccardo Frizza conducts La Sonnambula at the Metropolitan Opera
6 October – 1 November
|LIVE IN HD on 18 October
broadcast to cinemas worldwide
| Riccardo Frizza returns to the podium of the Metropolitan Opera to conduct the highly anticipated new production of La Sonnambula directed by Rolando Villazón. The production features a stellar cast and will be staged on 6, 11, 14, 18, 24, 29 October and on 1 November with the 18 October performance to be broadcast live from New York to cinemas around the world as part of The Met: Live in HD series, launching the new HD season of the American opera house (find your cinema here).
|“After Armida with Renée Fleming in 2011 and Lucia di Lammermoor with stage direction by Simon Stone in 2022, I’ll be conducting La Sonnambula, with stage direction entrusted to the artistic versatility of Rolando Villazón” – said Maestro Frizza. “I have an outstanding cast, with Nadine Sierra and Xabier Anduaga singing for the first time at the Met as Amina and Alvino. Being able to count on two supreme Belcanto singers and such an exceptional cast is today essential for staging La Sonnambula, an opera ‘of’ and ‘for’ singers, ever since Giuditta Pasta and Giovanni Battista Rubini led it to success when it premiered in Milan on 6th March 1831 at the Teatro Carcano. We all know how complex it is to stage and conduct an opera like La Sonnambula, because of its minimal theatricality, sheltered as it is in a kind of nineteenth century Arcadia. Yet, if La Sonnambula is one of Bellini’s best-loved operas, this is not only thanks to its enchanting arias but also to the modernity of a female character who is prone to sleepwalking, a typically nineteenth-century condition, an authentic (or artistic) refuge in a world very different from the brutal, violent one of real life at the time. I’m looking forward once again to the challenge of bringing emotional depth to Bellini’s orchestration, having conducted the first ever performance of this production at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in 2021, broadcast to a vast audience by Radio France. Now, as then, our performance on 18th October will be broadcast live at hundreds of cinemas worldwide”.
Production photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera
| Riccardo Frizza torna sul podio del Metropolitan Opera per dirigere la nuova e attesissima produzione dell’opera La Sonnambula firmata da Rolando Villazón. Lo spettacolo si avvale di un cast stellare e andrà in scena il 6, 11, 14, 18, 24, 29 ottobre e 1 novembre. La recita del 18 ottobre sarà trasmessa in diretta da New York nei cinema di tutto il mondo, nell’ambito della serie The Met: Live in HD che inaugura la nuova stagione HD del teatro americano (scopri la sala più vicina a te qui).
|«Dopo Armida con Renée Flemig nel 2011 e Lucia di Lammermoor con la regia di Simon Stone nel 2022, dirigo La Sonnambula qui affidata a Rolando Villazón che, da artista poliedrico qual è, ne cura la regia – dichiara il Maestro Frizza. Ho un cast di altissimo livello con Nadine Sierra e Xabier Anduaga nelle parti cantate per la prima volta al Met di Amina ed Elvino: avere a disposizione due belcantisti di lusso e un cast complessivamente importante è la condizione necessaria per portare in scena, oggi, La Sonnambula che è opera “di” e “per” i cantanti, a partire da Giuditta Pasta e Giovanni Battista Rubini che la portarono al successo già alla prima del 6 marzo 1831 al Teatro Carcano di Milano. Tutti sappiamo quanto sia complesso mettere in scena e dirigere un’opera come La Sonnambula, a causa di una drammaturgia esile, rintanata in una sorta di Arcadia ottocentesca. Eppure, La Sonnambula non è una delle opere più amate di Bellini solo per le mirabili arie bensì per la modernità di un personaggio femminile affetta da sonnambulismo, una patologia squisitamente ottocentesca, un rifugio reale (o artistico) in un mondo ben diverso da quello rude e violento che fu quel secolo nella realtà. Dare spessore emozionale alla trama orchestrale di Bellini è una sfida che torno ad accogliere volentieri, dopo avere diretto la prima assoluta di questa produzione al Théâtre des Champs-Élysées nel 2021, trasmessa per una platea molto più vasta da Radio France. Come accadrà anche questa volta, quando la recita del 18 ottobre sarà diffusa in diretta in centinaia di cinema di tutto il mondo».
