Giuseppina Bridelli makes her Philharmonie de Paris debut as La Messaggera in Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo

Giuseppina Bridelli © Andrea Chemelli Giuseppina Bridelli makes her debut at the Philharmonie de Paris on Friday 20 March, singing as La Messaggera in Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo. A role closely tied to her artistic path, it marks another milestone in her ongoing collaboration with Leonardo García-Alarcón, Cappella Mediterranea and the Chœur de chambre de Namur, as the Italian mezzosoprano reflects: “This tour with the pastoral tale L’Orfeo is a return to my origins. It began in 2017, culminating with a recording by Alpha Classics in 2021, and is an engagement which takes me home every year to what I consider to be a wonderful musical family: Leonardo García-Alarcón’s Cappella mediterranea, the Chœur de chambre de Namur and my fantastic colleagues and fellow travellers on this adventure in the name of our divin Claudio. This role is one of my best loved, La Messaggera: this time I will bring the ‘inauspicious news’ against the splendid backdrop of the Philarmonie de Paris, where I’m about to have the pleasure of singing for the first time.” L’Orfeo trailer by Alpha Classics Giuseppina Bridelli debutta alla Philharmonie de Paris venerdì 20 marzo, cantando come La Messaggera nell’Orfeo di Monteverdi. Una parte strettamente legata al suo percorso artistico, che segna un’ulteriore tappa nella sua collaborazione con Leonardo García-Alarcón, Cappella Mediterranea e il Chœur de chambre de Namur, come racconta il mezzosoprano italiano: «Un ritorno all’origine, quello del tour della favola pastorale L’Orfeo. Iniziato nel 2017, e coronato con un’incisione di Alpha Classics nel 2021, è un appuntamento che ogni anno mi riporta a casa, con quella che considero una meravigliosa famiglia musicale: la Cappella mediterranea di Leonardo García-Alarcón, il Chœur de chambre de Namur e i miei fantastici colleghi e compagni di questa avventura nel nome del “divin Claudio”. Il ruolo è tra quelli che amo di più, la Messaggera: stavolta porterò “l’infausto annuncio” nella meravigliosa cornice della Philarmonie de Paris, dove sto per avere il piacere di cantare per la prima volta».