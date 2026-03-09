Riccardo Frizza’s Symphonic March

Riccardo Frizza © Simone Falcetta Riccardo Frizza’s month of symphonic music continues with a series of concerts across the Basque Country, from 13 to 18 March. As he prepares to return to the podium of the Euskadiko Orkestra, the Maestro stated: “It is an honour to be conducting the Euskadiko Orkestra on un tour that takes in the orchestra’s institutional headquarters in Bilbao, San Sebastián, Vitoria-Gasteiz and Pamplona. Over a period of almost fifty years, the Basque National Orchestra has demonstrated an engaging artistic and institutional vitality, which has positioned it amongst the leaders in the field of European concert performance. And it has done so by working in a way which I particularly appreciate, for example by giving amateur singers who are keen to sing with their national orchestra the opportunity to open orchestral concerts with two or three impactful pieces. Following the triumph of the first edition, ‘Abestu Euskadiko Orkestrarekin’ features the same format for my concerts too: I’m looking forward to moving from the opening pieces by Sorozabal, Bizet and Vivaldi, sung by these amateur enthusiasts, to the profoundness of the Schumann Cello concerto in A minor which I’m conducting to start the concert, with the great Johannes Moser as soloist. This masterpiece, conceptually divided into directly linked movements, gives the cello a central role but requires a flexible orchestra with a gentle sound, able to express that enchanting romantic melancholy which, thanks to constantly changing harmonic combinations, bears the unmistakable hallmark of Schumann’s composition. And I am even more delighted to be performing Ottorino Respighi’s Fontane di Roma and Pini di Roma in the second half of the concert. One month ago, Pentatone released my album devoted to music by Martucci and Respighi, two composers who are close to my musical sensitivity, whose work I like to conduct whenever possible around the world, something I wanted to do with the Basque orchestra, distinctive for its excellence in complying with the colours and nuances of the most elusive indications in the score. So, to paraphrase the title of the album – Italian Perspectives – I might say Italian Perspectives in the Basque Country”. Recent interviews to Riccardo Frizza by the Spanish press:

Scherzo and Platea Magazine. Il mese sinfonico di Riccardo Frizza prosegue con una serie di concerti nei Paesi Baschi, dal 13 al 18 marzo. In vista del suo ritorno sul podio della Euskadiko Orkestra, il Maestro ha dichiarato: «È un onore dirigere la Euskadiko Orkestra in un tour che comprende le sue sedi istituzionali, a Bilbao, San Sebastián, Vitoria-Gasteiz e Pamplona: l’Orchestra Nazionale Basca ha dimostrato, in quasi cinquanta anni di attività, un’interessante vitalità artistica e istituzionale che la collocano ai primi posti nella vita concertistica europea. E facendo un lavoro che apprezzo in modo particolare, dando spazio, per esempio, alle voci amatoriali che, entusiaste di cantare insieme alla loro orchestra nazionale, aprono con due o tre brani d’effetto i concerti sinfonici. Dopo il clamoroso successo della sua prima edizione, “Abestu Euskadiko Orkestrarekin” torna a proporre il format anche in occasione dei miei concerti: pregusto il passaggio dai brani d’apertura di Sorozabal, Bizet e Vivaldi cantati da questi amateurs alle profondità del Concerto in la minore di Schumann che dirigerò in apertura e che avrà come solista il grande Johannes Moser. Il capolavoro, che si divide idealmente in più movimenti senza soluzione di continuità, affida il protagonismo al violoncello ma necessita di un’orchestra duttile e dal suono morbido, atto a rendere quella incantevole malinconia romantica che, grazie a figurazioni armoniche sempre diverse, sigla in modo inconfondibile il linguaggio schumanniano. E sono ancora più felice di proporre nella seconda parte del concerto le Fontane di Roma e i Pini di Roma di Ottorino Respighi. Un mese fa Pentatone ha pubblicato il mio album dedicato a musiche di Martucci e di Respighi, due autori che sento vicini alla mia sensibilità musicale, che dirigo appena possibile in giro per il mondo e che volevo fare anche con l’orchestra basca che dei colori e delle sfumature che si piegano alle più riposte indicazioni in partitura fa il segno della sua eccellenza. Quindi, parafrasando il titolo dell’album – Italian Perspectives – direi Italian Perspectives in the Basque Country».

