We are thrilled to announce the release of INDOMITA, the first solo album by Eleonora Buratto hailed as “the most precious and complete soprano that the Italian school has produced in recent years” (Il Foglio, 2022). Released and produced by Pentatone, the album features a selection of works by Rossini, Bellini, Donizetti and Verdi, recorded in summer 2024 with the Orchestra of the Opera Carlo Felice Genova conducted by Sesto Quatrini. Eleonora herself shares the inspiration behind the project:

“I have chosen to record five great scenes from operas in which I have already performed, or am about to perform on stage. It was this challenge that prompted the title of the CD, Indomita, because each of the protagonists to whom I have lent my voice is an indomitable heroine and woman.” INDOMITA was made possible thanks to the generous support of the Zani Foundation. The album’s visual identity was created by Gianluca Fontana, whose photographs — taken in the stunning setting of the Zani House Museum — perfectly capture the strength, elegance and spirit of Indomita. The project also benefited from the invaluable support of Marina Rinaldi and Vhernier, in a seamless dialogue between image and music that amplifies Eleonora’s artistic vision and sensitivity. PressRoom is proud to have supported Indomita behind the scenes, coordinating and curating the image and editorial content featured in the album’s booklet.