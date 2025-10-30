Florence, October 29, 2025

Once perceived as a remote frontier, today the Arctic is the new centre of gravity of global geopolitics.

2050 La guerra dei ghiacci (2050 The Ice War) is a unique work in the field of polar studies, an eclectic fresco that recounts the transformation of the most extreme region on the planet into one of the main is a unique work in the field of polar studies, an eclectic fresco that recounts the transformation of the most extreme region on the planet into one of the main laboratories of the global future.

A LABORATORY OF THE FUTURE



The ice is melting, and with it, the balance of the world. The gradual warming of the North Pole is opening up new trade routes, uncovering immense reserves of natural resources and redrawing the boundaries of international competition. The Arctic is no longer just a territory for scientific research, but a theatre where economic ambitions, military strategies and environmental fragilities are measured, anticipating the crises of the 21st century.

A MULTIDISCIPLINARY AND INNOVATIVE WORK

Organised into 19 chapters and accompanied by hundreds of detailed notes, the book covers a wide range of topics, from the climate crisis to new strategic balances.

Readers will find analyses of Arctic amplification mechanisms, examinations of new maritime routes that will revolutionise global trade, the international legal framework with its territorial disputes, the growing militarisation of the region, and the hybrid threats looming over the polar landscape.

Ample space is devoted to indigenous peoples, emerging technologies, cyber security, and future scenarios that alternate between prospects for cooperation and hypotheses of conflict.

A CROSS-CULTURAL PERSPECTIVE

Giovanni Tonini and Cecilia Sandroni combine their different areas of expertise to construct an original and multifaceted analysis. Their approach, which intertwines geopolitical vision and humanistic sensitivity, makes the book a journey through the physical and symbolic transformations of the Far North.

2050 La guerra dei ghiacci is not a simple academic study, but a dynamic text that projects the reader into the future, showing how today’s choices will determine the daily lives of millions of people in tomorrow’s world.

RESEARCH BORN OUT OF TRAINING

This publication is based on extensive research conducted by participants in the ItaliensPR international internship, a training programme that brings together young scholars, journalists and analysts from different countries.

The Arctic project began as an educational programme of investigation and discussion, before evolving into a structured and collaborative research project that provided the documentary and methodological basis for the publication of this volume.

This link between training and research is one of the most innovative aspects of the work: a concrete example of how knowledge can become living experience, capable of translating into culture, dissemination and civic engagement.

FOCUS ON ITALY AND THE MEDITERRANEAN

The book pays particular attention to Italy’s role, analysing the Country’s strategy in the Arctic region, the Italian Navy‘s involvement in the High North programme and the impact that polar routes could have on Mediterranean traffic and Italian ports.

To symbolise this link, the back cover of the book features a photograph provided by Nanni Acquarone and Salvatore Magri, protagonists of the Best Explorer expedition, the first – and so far only – Italian boat to have completed the circumnavigation of the Arctic and the Northwest Passage.

A tribute to the courage and vision of those who brought the Italian flag to the world’s extreme seas, transforming adventure into living testimony of an Italy that observes, studies and dialogues with the Arctic.

ItaliensPR’s ETHICAL COMMITTMENT

The book was published under the banner of ItaliensPR, an international platform for cross-cultural communication that has been promoting dialogue between peoples and cultures for years, while respecting local identities. The work reflects the platform’s ethical commitment, which is to give a voice to indigenous communities, denounce cultural epistemicide and recount the resilience of those living in the most vulnerable regions of the planet. From solastalgia to climate injustice, the book restores dignity and memory to the Arctic peoples, now a universal symbol of the fight against global homogenisation.

FORMAT AND ACCESSIBILITY

Soon to be published in paperback format through Amazon, the volume is designed for wide distribution and continuous updating. The clear and structured language allows for linear reading or reading by individual topics of interest. Its encyclopaedic architecture makes it a reference tool for scholars, journalists, industry professionals and anyone who wishes to understand the new geopolitical dynamics of our time.

BETWEEN THE PRESENT AND THE FUTURE

In the preface, Federico Prizzi, anthropologist and historian at ItaliensPR, emphasises how “the Arctic has truly changed: from a peripheral region to a theatre of global competition, where the environment, economy and security are intertwined in an unprecedented way”.

From disputes between Western powers over the Northwest Passage to the ambitions of China, which defines itself as a ‘sub-Arctic state’, from the consequences of the war in Ukraine on scientific cooperation to Greenland’s return to the centre of global strategies, 2050 La guerra dei ghiacci (2050 The Ice War) is a compass for navigating a rapidly changing world.

General information:

Title: 2050 La guerra dei ghiacci (2050 The Ice War)

Authors: Giovanni Tonini and Cecilia Sandroni

Publisher: ItaliensPR

Genre: thematic encyclopaedia

Publication: forthcoming

Chapters: 19 | Specific focus areas

Pages: 360 in B5 (JIS) paper format (7×10 inches)

Words: 119,000

Bibliographical notes: 1,512