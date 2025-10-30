FirenzeLibri

2050 La guerra dei ghiacci

L’ARTICO COME NUOVO CROCEVIA DEL MONDO

2050 La guerra dei ghiacci

L’ARTICO COME NUOVO CROCEVIA DEL MONDO

Un libro che unisce ricerca, geopolitica e umanità  

THE ARCTIC AS THE NEW CROSSROADS OF THE WORLD 

A book that combines research, geopolitics and humanity  

di/by

Giovanni Tonini & Cecilia Sandroni

Prefazione di Federico Prizzi

Copyright ItaliensPR
https://stratus.campaign-image.eu/images/17925000023829006_zc_v1_1756825597824_whatsapp_image_2025_09_02_at_15.38.41.jpeg

 

Firenze, 29 ottobre 2025 (English follows)

 

Un tempo percepito come una frontiera remota, oggi l’Artico è il nuovo baricentro della geopolitica mondiale.

2050 La guerra dei ghiacci rappresenta un’opera unica nel panorama degli studi polari, un affresco eclettico che racconta la trasformazione della regione più estrema del pianeta in uno dei principali laboratori del futuro globale.
UN LABORATORIO DEL FUTURO
Il ghiaccio si scioglie e con esso si sciolgono gli equilibri del mondo. Il progressivo riscaldamento del Polo Nord sta aprendo nuove rotte commerciali, scoprendo immense riserve di risorse naturali e ridisegnando i confini della competizione internazionale.

L’Artico non è più soltanto un territorio di ricerca scientifica, ma il teatro dove si misurano ambizioni economiche, strategie militari e fragilità ambientali che anticipano le crisi del XXI secolo.

UN’OPERA MULTIDISCIPLINARE E INNOVATIVA

Strutturato organicamente in 19 capitoli e corredato da centinaia di note di approfondimento, il volume affronta un vasto ventaglio di temi, dalla crisi climatica ai nuovi equilibri strategici.
Il lettore vi troverà l’analisi dei meccanismi dell’amplificazione artica, l’esame delle nuove rotte marittime che rivoluzioneranno il commercio globale, il quadro giuridico internazionale con le sue dispute territoriali, la militarizzazione crescente della regione e le minacce ibride che si affacciano sullo scenario polare.
Ampio spazio è dedicato alle popolazioni indigene, alle tecnologie emergenti, alla cyber security e agli scenari futuri che alternano prospettive di cooperazione a ipotesi di conflitto.

UNA PROSPETTIVA CROSS-CULTURAL

Giovanni Tonini e Cecilia Sandroni uniscono competenze diverse per costruire un’analisi originale e plurale. Il loro approccio, che intreccia visione geopolitica e sensibilità umanistica, rende il libro un viaggio tra le trasformazioni fisiche e simboliche del Grande Nord. 

2050 La guerra dei ghiacci non è un semplice studio accademico, ma un testo dinamico che proietta il lettore nel futuro, mostrando come le scelte di oggi determineranno la vita quotidiana di milioni di persone nel mondo di domani.

UNA RICERCA CHE NASCE DALLA FORMAZIONE

Alla base di questa pubblicazione vi è un ampio lavoro di ricerca condotto dai partecipanti all’internship internazionale di ItaliensPR, un programma formativo che unisce giovani studiosi, giornalisti e analisti provenienti da diversi Paesi.
Il progetto sull’Artico è nato proprio come percorso didattico di indagine e confronto, per poi evolvere in una ricerca strutturata e condivisa che ha fornito la base documentale e metodologica per la realizzazione del volume.
Questo legame tra formazione e ricerca è uno degli aspetti più innovativi dell’opera: un esempio concreto di come la conoscenza possa diventare esperienza viva, capace di tradursi in cultura, divulgazione e impegno civile.

FOCUS SULL’ITALIA E SUL MEDITERRANEO

L’opera dedica un’attenzione particolare al ruolo dell’Italia, analizzando la strategia nazionale nell’area artica, la presenza della Marina Militare nel programma High North e l’impatto che le rotte polari potrebbero avere sul traffico mediterraneo e sui porti italiani.
A simboleggiare questo legame, la quarta di copertina del volume è arricchita da una fotografia concessa da Nanni Acquarone e Salvatore Magri, protagonisti dell’impresa della Best Explorer, la prima – e finora unica – imbarcazione italiana ad aver completato il periplo dell’Artico e il Passaggio a Nord-Ovest.
Un tributo al coraggio e alla visione di chi ha portato il tricolore nei mari estremi del mondo, trasformando l’avventura in testimonianza viva di un’Italia che osserva, studia e dialoga con l’Artico.

L’IMPEGNO ETICO DI ItaliensPR

Il volume nasce sotto il segno di ItaliensPR, piattaforma internazionale di comunicazione transculturale che da anni promuove un dialogo tra popoli e culture nel rispetto delle identità locali. L’opera si fa portavoce dell’impegno etico della piattaforma, cioè dare voce alle comunità indigene, denunciare l’epistemicidio culturale e raccontare la resilienza di chi vive nelle regioni più vulnerabili del pianeta. Dalla solastalgia all’ingiustizia climatica, il libro restituisce dignità e memoria ai popoli artici, oggi simbolo universale della lotta contro l’omologazione globale.

FORMATO E ACCESSIBILITÀ 


A breve pubblicato in formato cartaceo attraverso Amazon, il volume è pensato per una diffusione ampia e per un aggiornamento continuo. Il linguaggio, chiaro e strutturato, permette una lettura lineare o per singoli temi di interesse. La sua architettura enciclopedica ne fa uno strumento di consultazione per studiosi, giornalisti, operatori del settore e per tutti coloro che desiderano comprendere le nuove dinamiche geopolitiche del nostro tempo.

TRA PRESENTE E FUTURO

Nella prefazione Federico Prizzi, antropologo e storico di ItaliensPR, sottolinea come “l’Artico sia veramente cambiato: da regione periferica a teatro di competizione globale, dove ambiente, economia e sicurezza si intrecciano in modo inedito”.
Dalle dispute tra potenze occidentali sul Northwest Passage alle ambizioni della Cina che si definisce “Stato sub-artico”, dalle conseguenze della guerra in Ucraina sulla cooperazione scientifica al ritorno della Groenlandia al centro delle strategie mondiali, 2050 La guerra dei ghiacci è una bussola per orientarsi in un mondo in rapido mutamento.

Informazioni generali:

Titolo: 2050 La guerra dei ghiacci

Autori: Giovanni Tonini e Cecilia Sandroni

Editore: ItaliensPR

Genere: opera enciclopedica tematica

Pubblicazione: a breve

Capitoli: 19 | Focus specifici

Pagine: 360 su formato cartaceo B5 (JIS) (17,78×25,4 cm)

Parole: 119.000

Note bibliografiche: 1.512

Florence, October 29, 2025

 Once perceived as a remote frontier, today the Arctic is the new centre of gravity of global geopolitics.

2050  La guerra dei ghiacci (2050 The Ice War) is a unique work in the field of polar studies, an eclectic fresco that recounts the transformation of the most extreme region on the planet into one of the main is a unique work in the field of polar studies, an eclectic fresco that recounts the transformation of the most extreme region on the planet into one of the main laboratories of the global future.

A LABORATORY OF THE FUTURE

The ice is melting, and with it, the balance of the world. The gradual warming of the North Pole is opening up new trade routes, uncovering immense reserves of natural resources and redrawing the boundaries of international competition. The Arctic is no longer just a territory for scientific research, but a theatre where economic ambitions, military strategies and environmental fragilities are measured, anticipating the crises of the 21st century.

A MULTIDISCIPLINARY AND INNOVATIVE WORK

Organised into 19 chapters and accompanied by hundreds of detailed notes, the book covers a wide range of topics, from the climate crisis to new strategic balances.

Readers will find analyses of Arctic amplification mechanisms, examinations of new maritime routes that will revolutionise global trade, the international legal framework with its territorial disputes, the growing militarisation of the region, and the hybrid threats looming over the polar landscape.

Ample space is devoted to indigenous peoples, emerging technologies, cyber security, and future scenarios that alternate between prospects for cooperation and hypotheses of conflict.

A CROSS-CULTURAL PERSPECTIVE 

Giovanni Tonini and Cecilia Sandroni combine their different areas of expertise to construct an original and multifaceted analysis. Their approach, which intertwines geopolitical vision and humanistic sensitivity, makes the book a journey through the physical and symbolic transformations of the Far North. 

2050  La guerra dei ghiacci is not a simple academic study, but a dynamic text that projects the reader into the future, showing how today’s choices will determine the daily lives of millions of people in tomorrow’s world.

RESEARCH BORN OUT OF TRAINING

This publication is based on extensive research conducted by participants in the ItaliensPR international internship, a training programme that brings together young scholars, journalists and analysts from different countries.

The Arctic project began as an educational programme of investigation and discussion, before evolving into a structured and collaborative research project that provided the documentary and methodological basis for the publication of this volume.

This link between training and research is one of the most innovative aspects of the work: a concrete example of how knowledge can become living experience, capable of translating into culture, dissemination and civic engagement.

FOCUS ON ITALY AND THE MEDITERRANEAN

The book pays particular attention to Italy’s role, analysing the Country’s strategy in the Arctic region, the Italian Navy‘s involvement in the High North programme and the impact that polar routes could have on Mediterranean traffic and Italian ports.

To symbolise this link, the back cover of the book features a photograph provided by Nanni Acquarone and Salvatore Magri, protagonists of the Best Explorer expedition, the first – and so far only – Italian boat to have completed the circumnavigation of the Arctic and the Northwest Passage.

A tribute to the courage and vision of those who brought the Italian flag to the world’s extreme seas, transforming adventure into living testimony of an Italy that observes, studies and dialogues with the Arctic.

ItaliensPR’s ETHICAL COMMITTMENT

The book was published under the banner of ItaliensPR, an international platform for cross-cultural communication that has been promoting dialogue between peoples and cultures for years, while respecting local identities. The work reflects the platform’s ethical commitment, which is to give a voice to indigenous communities, denounce cultural epistemicide and recount the resilience of those living in the most vulnerable regions of the planet. From solastalgia to climate injustice, the book restores dignity and memory to the Arctic peoples, now a universal symbol of the fight against global homogenisation.

FORMAT AND ACCESSIBILITY

Soon to be published in paperback format through Amazon, the volume is designed for wide distribution and continuous updating. The clear and structured language allows for linear reading or reading by individual topics of interest. Its encyclopaedic architecture makes it a reference tool for scholars, journalists, industry professionals and anyone who wishes to understand the new geopolitical dynamics of our time.

BETWEEN THE PRESENT AND THE FUTURE

In the preface, Federico Prizzi, anthropologist and historian at ItaliensPR, emphasises how the Arctic has truly changed: from a peripheral region to a theatre of global competition, where the environment, economy and security are intertwined in an unprecedented way.

From disputes between Western powers over the Northwest Passage to the ambitions of China, which defines itself as a ‘sub-Arctic state’, from the consequences of the war in Ukraine on scientific cooperation to Greenland’s return to the centre of global strategies, 2050  La guerra dei ghiacci (2050 The Ice War) is a compass for navigating a rapidly changing world.

General information:

 

Title: 2050 La guerra dei ghiacci (2050 The Ice War)

Authors: Giovanni Tonini and Cecilia Sandroni

Publisher: ItaliensPR

Genre: thematic encyclopaedia

Publication: forthcoming

Chapters: 19 | Specific focus areas

Pages: 360 in B5 (JIS) paper format (7×10 inches)

Words: 119,000

Bibliographical notes: 1,512

