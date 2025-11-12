FeaturedFirenzeProsa

Una nuvola di mistero si posa su Firenze

Redazione
Redazione
38

e molto altro in scena con le Seggiole

Ti Potrebbero Interessare Anche

The Carnage – I Cannibali
Puccini Dance Circus Opera
Giusto la fine del mondo
“Per strada” e “Werther a Broadway”
Pianoforte vendesi
Condividi questo articolo
Articolo precedente 37. TRIESTE FILM FESTIVAL
Articolo successivo “Donizetti opera 2025”, “Il furioso nell’isola di S. Domingo” al debutto

Social

Sostieni Teatrionline

spot_img

News

La settimana del #25NOVEMBRE del Carcano
Milano Spettacolo
LA MAGIA DI ALCINA PER IL SECONDO APPUNTAMENTO DELLA TRILOGIA DEDICATA A HÄNDEL
Festival/Rassegna Ravenna
“Donizetti opera 2025”, “Il furioso nell’isola di S. Domingo” al debutto
Bergamo Evento
Una nuvola di mistero si posa su Firenze
Featured Firenze Prosa