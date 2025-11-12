FeaturedFirenzeProsa Una nuvola di mistero si posa su Firenze Ultima modifica: 12 Novembre 2025 11:14 Redazione Condividi 38 CONDIVIDI e molto altro in scena con le Seggiole Ti Potrebbero Interessare Anche The Carnage – I Cannibali Puccini Dance Circus Opera Giusto la fine del mondo “Per strada” e “Werther a Broadway” Pianoforte vendesi Sign Up For Daily NewsletterBe keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.[mc4wp_form]By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time. Condividi questo articolo Facebook Twitter Copy Link Print Articolo precedente 37. TRIESTE FILM FESTIVAL Articolo successivo “Donizetti opera 2025”, “Il furioso nell’isola di S. Domingo” al debutto Social9.8kLike3.6kFollow35SubscribeSostieni Teatrionline News La settimana del #25NOVEMBRE del Carcano Milano Spettacolo LA MAGIA DI ALCINA PER IL SECONDO APPUNTAMENTO DELLA TRILOGIA DEDICATA A HÄNDEL Festival/Rassegna Ravenna “Donizetti opera 2025”, “Il furioso nell’isola di S. Domingo” al debutto Bergamo Evento Una nuvola di mistero si posa su Firenze Featured Firenze Prosa