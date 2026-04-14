Music is often called “cinematic” – sweeping, dramatic, all-consuming. Our upcoming concerts certainly fit that description, like Beethoven’s Fifth or Stravinsky’s Firebird. But have you ever heard of a movie made to fit the music? Read on to find out more…
LUCAS VAN WOERKUM ON SYMPHONIC CINEMA
A soundtrack can elevate a movie from good to great – but what if a film changed in response to the music? Director Lucas van Woerkum explains how his silent film LOSS pairs with The Planets, and how he will edit his film live in concert, responding directly to the Orchestra.
Our former Principal Conductor Vladimir Ashkenazy called him ‘an extraordinary talent.’ Don’t miss Ukrainian-born Australian pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk tackling Rachmaninov’s dramatic, beautiful Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.
GENEVIEVE LACEY: BREATHING NEW LIFE INTO THE RECORDER
Born in Papua New Guinea, studied in Denmark, recorder virtuoso – Genevieve Lacey’s path has been anything but conventional. She reflects on her career, explains her close relationship with her instruments and unpacks the fascinating program she will perform with us next week.