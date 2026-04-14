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LUCAS VAN WOERKUM ON SYMPHONIC CINEMA

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Music is often called “cinematic” – sweeping, dramatic, all-consuming. Our upcoming concerts certainly fit that description, like Beethoven’s Fifth or Stravinsky’s Firebird. But have you ever heard of a movie made to fit the music? Read on to find out more…
Lucas Van Woerkum on Symphonic Cinema

LUCAS VAN WOERKUM ON SYMPHONIC CINEMA
A soundtrack can elevate a movie from good to great – but what if a film changed in response to the music? Director Lucas van Woerkum explains how his silent film LOSS pairs with The Planets, and how he will edit his film live in concert, responding directly to the Orchestra.

Symphonic Cinema: The Planets

1–3 May Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
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Alexander Gavrylyuk performs Rachmaninov

ALEXANDER GAVRYLYUK PERFORMS RACHMANINOV
Our former Principal Conductor Vladimir Ashkenazy called him ‘an extraordinary talent.’ Don’t miss Ukrainian-born Australian pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk tackling Rachmaninov’s dramatic, beautiful Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Alexander Gavrylyuk performs Rachmaninov 

13–16 May | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
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Genevieve Lacey: Breathing New Life into the Recorder

GENEVIEVE LACEY: BREATHING NEW LIFE INTO THE RECORDER
Born in Papua New Guinea, studied in Denmark, recorder virtuoso – Genevieve Lacey’s path has been anything but conventional. She reflects on her career, explains her close relationship with her instruments and unpacks the fascinating program she will perform with us next week.

Genevieve Lacey & the Sydney Symphony

23 April | City Recital Hall
24 April | Wollongong Town Hall 
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Stravinsky’s The Firebird
STRAVINSKY’S THE FIREBIRD
Stravinsky’s first great masterpiece will sweep you away with its crackling energy.

11–13 June | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
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Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
BEETHOVEN’S FIFTH SYMPHONY
You know the first four notes. But there is so much more to discover in this mighty symphony.

17–20 June | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
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Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Level 17, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
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