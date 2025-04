Cadogan Gallery per la Design Week di Milano

Milan, April 8, 2025. Until April 13, on the occasion of Design Week 2025, the Milan venue of Cadogan Gallery hosts two events dedicated to the world of design, interior décor, and architecture.

Until Sunday, April 13, the gallery hosts the Slow Roads collection by LRNCE, a Marrakech-based design studio known for blending traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design. Slow Roads is its first furniture collection, consisting of handcrafted pieces that reaffirm the studio’s commitment to preserving Moroccan tradition, reinterpreted with contemporary sensitivity.

Known for its bold visual language and fluid approach to materiality, LRNCE connects past and present, transforming craftsmanship into modern, evocative objects. Drawing on Morocco’s artistic heritage, Slow Roads reinterprets ancient techniques with intuition and freedom. The furniture features unexpected shapes, painterly patterns, and interwoven colors and textures that celebrate the irregular beauty of handmade work. Comprising six pieces, the collection introduces a new line of home objects made from materials the studio had never worked with before: cedar wood, plaster, stainless steel, marble, and zellige—hand-cut and glazed tiles—mark the brand’s transition from decorative to functional pieces.

With an increasingly architectural and functional approach, Slow Roads expresses the evolution of founder and designer Laurence Leenaert, who continues to push the boundaries of craftsmanship through collaborations with master artisans across Morocco. Her ongoing dialogue with materials exemplifies LRNCE’s distinctive aesthetic: tactile, expressive, rooted in North African heritage yet perfectly suited to contemporary interiors.

“Milano Design Week is the perfect stage to show how traditional craftsmanship can be reimagined with a fresh perspective,” says Leenaert. “This collection is an invitation to connect with objects meant to be lived with—each one carrying the imprint of the hands that shaped it.” It’s a philosophy centered on process, perfectly aligned with the theme of Salone del Mobile Milano 2025, Connected Worlds.

From April 8 to 10, Cadogan Gallery also hosts the large installation The Secret in Their Eyes, created by Openhouse Magazine to launch its new issue—Issue 23—with the same title.

With the support of Mango Home, the magazine invites visitors to explore a unique visual narrative where the unnoticed and fleeting moments are transformed into lasting stories. Each scene unveils an untold tale, showcasing works by renowned designers and artists such as Astep, Jorge Suárez-Kilzi, Tom Fereday, Apohli, Edoardo Avelino, Obstacles, Cédric Etienne, Kawabi, Jorg Koziol, Stoff Nagel, Linie Design, and Kristhel Jimenez, in dialogue with the works of Sam Lock exhibited in the gallery.