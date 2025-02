As we prepare to open our 2025 Season, we are thrilled to announce that our 2022 performance of Mahler 2 – which marked the reopening of the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall and Simone Young’s debut as our Chief Conductor – is being released worldwide on Deutsche Grammophon. THE SYDNEY SYMPHONY AT SYDNEY TOWN HALL Ahead of this week’s special concerts at Sydney Town Hall, we explore our history at this exquisite venue, which was our home from 1932 until 1973. Special Performances at Sydney Town Hall 14 & 15 February | Sydney Town Hall READ MORE YOUR PRESALE Explore the magical world of composer Joe Hisaishi, best known for his scores for Studio Ghibli films. Podcasters Art of the Score unpack, demystify and celebrate this beloved composer, with live performances from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Enter the code GHIBLI to access your exclusive presale tickets at the checkout. The Music of Joe Hisaishi 25–27 September | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall BOOK NOW COMING THIS WEEK The reopening of the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall was a landmark in Australian music history. Relive this extraordinary event on CD, vinyl and digital – released worldwide on Deutsche Grammophon. GET 20% OFF UNTIL 28 FEBRUARY Released 14 Feb | CD, Vinyl LP, Download and Streaming READ MORE SIMONE YOUNG CONDUCTS ELGAR & VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Experience the best of British with two rare gems by Elgar and Vaughan Williams. 28 February–2 March | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall BOOK NOW JAMES EHNES PERFORMS BRAHMS’ VIOLIN CONCERTO Acclaimed Canadian violinist James Ehnes tackles one of the most breathtaking concertos ever written. 6–8 March | Sydney Opera House Concert Hall BOOK NOW