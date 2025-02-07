Don’t Stop Now

Musica

Eight “brand new” charts from the pen of Thad Jones are brought back to life, including novel arrangements of familiar tunes like Tip Toe and Three and One. Alongside trumpeter Wayne Bergeron in the role of Harry James, and John Riley, longtime drummer with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Thad Jones’s legacy ensemble, the band has recorded these historically important compositions.

Musicians

Saxes:

Erik Elligers, Tyler Wilkins, Cedric Mayfield,

Josh Thomas, Jeff Emerich

Trumpets:

Wayne Bergeron, Don Clough, Seth Bailey,

Renée McGee, Luke Wingfield

Trombones:

Sean Nelson, Leroy Loomer,

Vince Yanovitch, Wes Mayhew

Piano: Jen Allen

Guitar: Gianni Gardner

Bass: Lou Bocciarelli

Drums: John Riley

Tuba: Adam Crowe (track 9)

Harp: Megan Sesma (track 11)

Release Date: April 25th, 2025

(All In Records)
About the Recording

The first thing to understand about the great composer/arranger/trumpeter/bandleader Thad Jones is that he was a genius. The mark of any great jazz is that it hits the ear and the brain on multiple levels: yes, there is the virtuosity of Thad’s complex voicings, his unique melodic twists, the technical challenges for the band – but his music also reaches the listener on a deeper gut level, with its bluesy, propulsive sense of underlying powerful swing and forward motion. These qualities hold true whether Thad was composing and arranging for the Count Basie Band in the 1950s, for the historic Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra that he co-led from 1966-78, in writing projects for a variety of guest solo singers or writing for his later bands in Europe.

This multi-level magnetism of Thad Jones’ little-known arrangements for the great trumpeter Harry James is no different. Harry James may be best known as a big band era trumpet virtuoso, but he was also an ardent Count Basie fan. In his later years, James entered into retainer agreements with several well-known Basie arrangers, including Thad Jones as well as Ernie Wilkins, Neal Hefti, and Bill Holman. He contracted them each for one chart a month, over a period of several years. This gave rise to no less than 25 Thad Jones compositions and arrangements, written exclusively for the Harry James Band but largely unknown or forgotten until recently. Some of these were Thad’s own takes on big band era favorites like “Cherokee,”

“Frenesi,” “Flying Home,” and “Harlem Nocturne.” Others were Thad’s own original compositions; those originals are the selections recorded so beautifully by Sean Nelson and the New London Big Band, with two virtuoso guests: the renowned trumpeter Wayne Bergeron and Vanguard Jazz Orchestra veteran drummer John Riley. It is important to note that most of these arrangements were never recorded by James himself – these are the first recordings of this music.

Most notable are Thad’s arrangements of his own tunes “Tip Toe” and “Three and One.” Both titles eventually became part of the legendary repertoire of the Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Orchestra – but these are earlier versions done for Harry James, apparently written three or four years before their famous later offspring! These early versions are shorter, less composed-out – but most definitely experimenting with the ideas that would soon become known as classics.

This is an important recording, not only because it brings to light Thad Jones’ artistic genius in these newly discovered arrangements, but also because of the high level of the New London Big Band’s performances with the great Wayne Bergeron and John Riley.

-Dr. David Demsey, Curator of the Living Jazz Archives at William Paterson University
About Sean Nelson

Sean Nelson is the leader and founder of the New London Big Band. By day, he is enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he plays trombone with the Coast Guard Band​’s concert band and jazz ensembles, serves as staff arranger​, and is music director for both the Beacons Jazz Ensemble and the Guardians Big Band.​ Sean also serves as jazz trombone instructor at the University of Connecticut.

​As an arranger and composer, Sean worked on the production team for the 2015 National Christmas Tree Lighting, creating several arrangements for guests including Andra Day, Kelsea Ballerini, and Tori Kelly. This program was performed for the Obama family and heard nationally on PBS. ​Sean composed the official song for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officer corps (one of the eight federal uniformed services), sung by all recruits at basic officer training as well as other official events. ​He has won the National Band Association Young Composers Jazz Composition Contest and is a two­ time winner of Downbeat Magazine’s Student Jazz Arranging Contest. He currently works as the arranger for Sam Houston State University Bearkat Marching Band, writing new shows each season. Sean’s big band arrangements are published at iJazzmusic.com.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Sean received a Bachelor of Music degree from Sam Houston State University, studying trombone with Henry Howey, and a Master of Music degree from the University of North Texas, studying trombone with Tony Baker and jazz arranging with Paris Rutherford and Rich DeRosa. While at North Texas, he was trombonist and composer for the One O’Clock Lab Band and sang with the Jazz Singers I. Sean’s trombone quartet won the International Trombone Association Quartet Contest, and he was honorable mention in the ITA’s Frank Smith Solo Competition. He spent his summers and winter breaks playing in house bands on cruise ships for Princess Cruises and Cunard Cruises.

Sean lives in Quaker Hill, Connecticut, with his wife Megan and children Lucinda, Giles, and McCoy.

Sean is a performing artist for S.E. Shires trombones and Denis Wick mouthpieces and mutes.
About the New London Big Band

Led by trombonist and composer Sean Nelson, the Connecticut based New London Big Band is a “full bodied and polished brassy big band” (Jazz Weekly) made up of 17 of the finest musicians in New England. Formed in 2016, they play monthly to sold out crowds at the Social Bar + Kitchen in New London, where they attract professional and amateur dancers from near and far.

The band wants to show the world that big band jazz is a vibrant and joyful sound that is not just for jazz aficionados. “Nelson…has assembled a youthful, sharp, hip 17-piece ensemble as dedicated as he is to the belief that big band sounds can provide a fine musical experience — one best served up live, where the groove and excitement of the arrangements and instrumental interplay can energize and pack a dance floor across generations.” (The Day of New London)

Sean Nelson is available for interview

