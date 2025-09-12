Giuseppina Bridelli debuts as Sesto in Giulio Cesare

Giuseppina Bridelli makes her debut as Sesto in Handel’s Giulio Cesare.

This marks not only a significant milestone for the artist – who further enriches her already extensive Handel repertoire – but also a historic first for the Teatro Petruzzelli in Bari which stages an opera by the German composer for the very first time, breaking a long silence. “Handel has had a considerable impact on my career”, said Giuseppina. “I’m thinking back to Aci Galatea e Polifemo in Piacenza, Trionfo del tempo e del disinganno at La Fenice, Tolomeo in a European tour and, lastly, the title role in Rodelinda at the Theater an der Wien. And it doesn’t end here because, in a few months, after this debut as Sesto, I’m singing at last as Alcina in the opera of the same name, one of the works in the ‘Autumn Trilogy’ at the Ravenna Festival. Sesto is a fascinating role. This character is an impulsive youth, searching for his manly identity. Handel’s music magnifies the baroque structure, endowing it with wonderful arias and other-worldly virtuosity, all the while giving the main characters depth and noble demeanour. As Sesto, I have the privilege of singing some of the most beautiful arias, stepping into the shoes of this en travesti character in one of the most wonderful challenges of opera: taking the stage as someone we cannot be in real life … what a great fortune!”