Giuseppina Bridelli debuts as Sesto in Giulio Cesare

19, 21, 23, 25 September | Teatro Petruzzelli, Bari

Giuseppina Bridelli © Gianni Rizzotti
Giuseppina Bridelli debuts as Sesto in Giulio Cesare
in Teatro Petruzzelli’s first-ever Handel opera

19, 21, 23, 25 September | Teatro Petruzzelli, Bari

Giuseppina Bridelli © Gianni Rizzotti
 Giuseppina Bridelli makes her debut as Sesto in Handel’s Giulio Cesare.
This marks not only a significant milestone for the artist – who further enriches her already extensive Handel repertoire – but also a historic first for the Teatro Petruzzelli in Bari which stages an opera by the German composer for the very first time, breaking a long silence.

“Handel has had a considerable impact on my career”, said Giuseppina. “I’m thinking back to Aci Galatea e Polifemo in Piacenza, Trionfo del tempo e del disinganno at La Fenice, Tolomeo in a European tour and, lastly, the title role in Rodelinda at the Theater an der Wien. And it doesn’t end here because, in a few months, after this debut as Sesto, I’m singing at last as Alcina in the opera of the same name, one of the works in the ‘Autumn Trilogy’ at the Ravenna Festival. Sesto is a fascinating role. This character is an impulsive youth, searching for his manly identity. Handel’s music magnifies the baroque structure, endowing it with wonderful arias and other-worldly virtuosity, all the while giving the main characters depth and noble demeanour. As Sesto, I have the privilege of singing some of the most beautiful arias, stepping into the shoes of this en travesti character in one of the most wonderful challenges of opera: taking the stage as someone we cannot be in real life … what a great fortune!”
The production will run from 19th to 25th September and will reopen the theatre’s opera season with a prestigious and internationally acclaimed production directed by Damiano Michieletto and here conducted by Maestro Stefano Montanari.
For further information:
www.fondazionepetruzzelli.it/giulio-cesare

Giuseppina Bridelli at Teatro Petruzzelli
 Giuseppina Bridelli debutta nella parte di Sesto nel Giulio Cesare di Händel.
Una prima non solo per l’artista – che arricchisce così il suo già ampio repertorio haendeliano – ma anche per il Teatro Petruzzelli di Bari che ospita per la prima volta un’opera del compositore tedesco, rompendo un silenzio troppo lungo.
“Händel ha attraversato la mia carriera in modo assai marcante – racconta Giuseppina – ricordo Aci Galatea e Polifemo a Piacenza, Trionfo del tempo e del disinganno alla Fenice, Tolomeo in un tour europeo e – ultima – Rodelinda al Theater an der Wien nel ruolo del titolo. E non è finita, perché fra qualche mese, dopo avere debuttato appunto come Sesto, finalmente sarò Alcina nell’opera eponima, uno dei titoli della ‘Trilogia d’autunno’ del Ravenna Festival. Quella di Sesto è una parte affascinante, il personaggio è un giovane impulsivo in cerca della sua identità di uomo. La musica di Händel definisce la struttura barocca all’ennesima potenza, donandole arie meravigliose, virtuosismi paradisiaci ma anche profondità e nobiltà ai personaggi principali. E io, come Sesto, ho il privilegio di cantare alcune delle arie più belle, di affrontare il personaggio en travesti che è una delle sfide più esaltanti dell’opera, essere sul palcoscenico quello che non si è nella vita reale… una bella fortuna!”
L’opera sarà in scena dal 19 al 25 settembre e segna la ripresa della stagione lirica dell’ente barese con una prestigiosa produzione di respiro internazionale firmata dal regista Damiano Michieletto e qui diretta dal Maestro Stefano Montanari.
Maggiori informazioni:
www.fondazionepetruzzelli.it/giulio-cesare

