Luciano Ganci returns to Vienna as Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly

“There’s always something magical about singing at the Wiener Staatsoper: the background, the city, its audience and its history. There’s something sacred and unique about interpreting roles brought alive on its stage by great singers of the past, frequently even wearing something that belonged to them. I love this theatre, and I have loved this city ever since my sudden, unexpected arrival here four years ago, followed by the interpretation of other operas here, such as Adriana Lecouvreur, Andrea Chénier, Tosca, Cavalleria Rusticana and now Madama Butterfly”, stated Luciano Ganci about this Madama Butterfly at the Wiener Staatsoper which opens on 5 December with additional performances on 7, 9 and 12 December, all of which have been sold out for weeks. Ganci will perform the role of Lieutenant B.F. Pinkerton in the production originally staged by Anthony Minghella and later revived and adapted for the Viennese theatre by Carolyn Choa.