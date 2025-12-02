|
|Luciano Ganci returns to Vienna as
Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly
5, 7, 9 and 12 December | Wiener Staatsoper
Luciano Ganci © Fabrizio Sansoni
| “There’s always something magical about singing at the Wiener Staatsoper: the background, the city, its audience and its history. There’s something sacred and unique about interpreting roles brought alive on its stage by great singers of the past, frequently even wearing something that belonged to them. I love this theatre, and I have loved this city ever since my sudden, unexpected arrival here four years ago, followed by the interpretation of other operas here, such as Adriana Lecouvreur, Andrea Chénier, Tosca, Cavalleria Rusticana and now Madama Butterfly”, stated Luciano Ganci about this Madama Butterfly at the Wiener Staatsoper which opens on 5 December with additional performances on 7, 9 and 12 December, all of which have been sold out for weeks. Ganci will perform the role of Lieutenant B.F. Pinkerton in the production originally staged by Anthony Minghella and later revived and adapted for the Viennese theatre by Carolyn Choa.
© Wiener Staatsoper
| «Cantare alla Wiener Staatsoper ha sempre qualcosa di magico: per il contesto, la città, il pubblico e la storia. Interpretare ruoli che sono stati resi vivi da grandissimi cantanti del passato su quel palcoscenico, spesso addirittura indossando qualcosa che è appartenuto a loro, ha in sé qualcosa di sacro e unico. Amo questo teatro, amo questa città fin da quell’incontro inatteso e improvviso di quattro anni fa, che mi ha poi riportato qui ad interpretare titoli come Adriana Lecouvreur, Andrea Chénier, Tosca, Cavalleria Rusticana e ora Madama Butterfly», ha dichiarato Luciano Ganci a proposito di questa Madama Butterfly alla Wiener Staatsoper, in prima il 5 dicembre e in replica il 7, 9 e 12 dicembre: tutte le serate sono sold out da settimane. Ganci interpreterà il ruolo del Tenente B.F. Pinkerton nella produzione firmata da Anthony Minghella e qui ripresa e adattata da Carolyn Choa.